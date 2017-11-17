Enlarge Image Weatherman

An umbrella never seems to be handy when you need it most. But a new smart umbrella may be a dream come true to all of us who constantly lose them at shops, and restaurants.

New Weatherman umbrella, which debuted on Thursday, uses a special app paired with a Bluetooth tracker to tell the forecast.

The app also sends real-time weather alerts and custom notifications so you know when to bring along your umbrella.

An embedded tracker chip utilizes the latest Bluetooth 4.1 technology for your smart devices to help locate your umbrella as well, ensuring it's never lost or left behind.

The umbrella itself is made with 14mm gauge fiberglass ribs and shaft to help prevent breaking and inverting inside out during strong winds up to 55 mph. The umbrella fabric itself is coated with Teflon to repel the rain.

The umbrella is even backed by its own meteorologist Rick Reichmuth (hence the umbrella's name Weatherman) who is best-known for his TV appearances on "Fox and Friends" and "Fox News Sunday" on the Fox Network.

"I looked everywhere for a solid umbrella that would last, and I came up short every single time," Reichmuth said in a statement. "I realized, I know what a good umbrella should be, so I could just make one. That's how it all started."

The Weatherman comes in two styles: Collapsible Umbrella retailing for $59 (£45, AU$78) and Stick Umbrella for $65 (£49, AU$86). Both umbrellas are available in colors black, navy blue, green, orange, yellow and white.