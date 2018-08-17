CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

New Sharknado 6 trailer pits shark against T. Rex

See a dino, dragon sharks, medieval knights and cowboys in the trailer for Sharknado 6 - It's About Time, which airs on SyFy on Aug. 19.

The final trailer for the upcoming SyFy TV movie Sharknado 6, released on Friday, shows fans what can happen when a giant killer shark fights a Tyrannosaurus rex, as well as cowboys, knights and other worthy warriors throughout history.

This is the sixth and final installment of the series, as characters travel back in time in a "Sharknado-turned-time-machine" to stop the first sharknado that started it all. 

More Sharknado fun

Because of this time travel angle, we get to see dinosaurs, knights, cowboys, and most importantly sharks fight to the death.

The cast includes Ian Ziering, Tara Reid, Cassandra Scerbo, Vivica A. Fox, Judah Friedlander and most likely a litany of cameos by celebrities who'll be killed in hilarious new ways by giant sharks. 

Sharknado 6 airs on SyFy Channel on Aug. 19.

Next Article: T-Mobile will sell the OnePlus 6T in October