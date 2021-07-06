New Seinfeld Lego set features Jerry's apartment and a Festivus pole

Lego

It might be tough for an Elaine Benes minifig to do justice to the Seinfeld character's famously awkward dance, but there's plenty more silliness you can re-create with a new Lego set honoring the '90s sitcom.

In addition to a mini Elaine, the set comes with minifigures for four other main characters: Jerry, George, Elaine, Kramer and Newman ("Newman!"), looking bitter as ever. The set features Jerry's New York apartment, complete with appropriately bricky '90s phone and a front door that can swing open every time Kramer charges in. There's also a buildable stage where Jerry can perform his stand-up routines. And yes, even a Festivus pole for celebrating the Dec. 23 faux holiday made famous by the show.

Enlarge Image Lego

Seinfeld, created by Jerry Seinfeld and Larry David, first aired on July 5, 1989, and its 180 episodes produced characters and catchphrases -- like re-gifting and yada yada, yada -- that endure to this day.

The Seinfeld set got its start on the Lego Ideas site, where anyone can submit concepts, but 10,000 people have to vote for an idea before Lego considers making it into a set.

Credit for this one goes to Australian Seinfeld superfan Brent Waller.

"I loved Seinfeld in the '90s and recently re-watched them all. I thought it was a travesty that a Lego Seinfeld set didn't exist so I made an effort to resolve that and make the best rendition of Jerry's apartment and the gang that I could," Waller said in a statement.

The set will be available for Lego VIP members starting July 21 at Lego stores and , and for the rest of us on Aug. 1. It will sell for around $79.99, £69.99 and AU$107. Not there's anything wrong with that.