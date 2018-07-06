The new season of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is here

Netflix

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

If you've had a rough week or day, maybe you could use a laugh. Netflix has 12 new episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Each episode is on the short side running from around 14 minutes to 23 minutes, but they are usually quite fun.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: Marvel's got its twentieth MCU film out in theaters right now, but you can watch some Marvel characters at home. Sony Crackle (yep, it's been rebranded) has Marvel Anime: Blade, Marvel Anime: Iron Man and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. Video on Sony Crackle streams for free, but is ad-supported.

Sony Crackle also just added one of the most underrated superhero television shows of all time. That's right, I'm talking about 2001's The Tick starring Patrick Warburton.

