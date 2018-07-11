Enlarge Image Orion Pictures

Need another RoboCop reboot? MGM has reportedly hired director Neill Blomkamp (District 9) to helm RoboCop Returns -- an official sequel to the original 1987 RoboCop film directed by Paul Verhoeven, according to Deadline on Wednesday.

The new film will be unrelated to the 2014 RoboCop remake directed by Jose Padilha.

RoboCop Returns will be produced by the original writers Ed Neumeier and Michael Miner, but the script itself will be penned by Justin Rhodes (currently working on Tim Miller's upcoming Terminator movie) who is rewriting the sequel script that Neumeier and Miner wrote years ago to continue the original '80s films.

The new movie's plot, according to Deadline, seems simple: "anarchy reigns and the fate of Detroit hangs in the balance as RoboCop makes his triumphant return to fight crime and corruption."

"What's so cool about RoboCop is that like good Westerns, sci-fi films and dramas, the human connection is really important to a story well told," Blomkamp told Deadline. "What draws me now is someone searching for their lost identity, taken away at the hands of people who are benefiting from it, and seeing his memory jogged by events. That is most captivating."

The more recent 2014 remake of RoboCop -- which retold the tale of a cyborg policeman who was built to wipe out crime -- didn't hit the domestic box office numbers the studio was hoping to, though it did make an impressive $240 million worldwide.

No word yet on when RoboCop Returns will debut in theaters.