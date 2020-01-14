New Resident Evil 3 remake trailer reveals Jill Valentine's terrifying Nemesis

Capcom dropped a fresh trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake on Tuesday, giving us our first proper look at Nemesis -- the deadly monster that stalks Jill Valentine through Raccoon City's streets.

Nemesis is a lot like the Tyrant that pursued you in last year's Resident Evil 2 remake, but the new trailer showcases a major difference -- the Resident Evil 3 beast wields a flamethrower. He only had a rocket launcher in the original game, which came out on Sony PlayStation in 1999.

Capcom

We also catch a glimpse of a Hunter, one of the game's nasty reptilian monsters. On the human side, we see more of Carlos Oliveira, a mercenary who teams up with Jill (there's a section where you play as him), and his teammates Mikhail Victor and Nicholai Ginovaef.

The Resident Evil 3 remake, which was revealed back in December, will be out on PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3. If you want a taste of it before then, Capcom added a Jill-related Easter egg into the second game's remake.

Not seen in the trailer was Resident Evil Resistance, a co-op multiplayer game that'll come with Resident Evil 3.

First published at 8:12 a.m. PT.

Updated at 8:37 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.