Capcom dropped a fresh trailer for the upcoming Resident Evil 3 remake on Tuesday, giving us our first proper look at Nemesis -- the deadly monster that stalks Jill Valentine through Raccoon City's streets.
Nemesis is a lot like the Tyrant that pursued you in last year's Resident Evil 2 remake, but the new trailer showcases a major difference -- the Resident Evil 3 beast wields a flamethrower. He only had a rocket launcher in the original game, which came out on Sony PlayStation in 1999.
We also catch a glimpse of a Hunter, one of the game's nasty reptilian monsters. On the human side, we see more of Carlos Oliveira, a mercenary who teams up with Jill (there's a section where you play as him), and his teammates Mikhail Victor and Nicholai Ginovaef.
The Resident Evil 3 remake, which was revealed back in December, will be out on PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3. If you want a taste of it before then, Capcom added a Jill-related Easter egg into the second game's remake.
Not seen in the trailer was Resident Evil Resistance, a co-op multiplayer game that'll come with Resident Evil 3.
First published at 8:12 a.m. PT.
Updated at 8:37 a.m. PT: Adds more detail.
Discuss: New Resident Evil 3 remake trailer reveals Jill Valentine's terrifying Nemesis
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.