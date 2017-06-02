New report suggests Uber knew it was shortchanging drivers since 2015

James Martin/CNET

Just over a week after Uber confessed to underpaying its drivers due to what the ride-sharing service described as an accounting error, the company is facing fresh questions about how long it actually knew about the issue.

The issue at hand stems from Uber taking its commissions from driver fares that included sales tax, instead of from pre-tax fares. Over time, that's added up to tens of millions of dollars' worth of lost revenue for Uber's drivers -- money which Uber says it plans on paying back, plus interest.

"We are working hard to regain driver trust, and that means being transparent, sticking to our word, and making the Uber experience better from end to end," Uber's regional general manager for the US and Canada, Rachel Holt, said in a statement last month.

Uber claims to have only discovered the issue a few weeks ago, but yesterday, a report from the New York Times pointed to a tweak made in Uber's contract with drivers in December of 2015. Plaintiffs argue that Uber seemed to be aware of the problem when they revised the contract to more clearly state the company's practices with regards to commissions, fares, and taxes -- yet the over-sized commissions continued up until last month.

Per the New York Times, Richard Emery, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, calls the contract tweak "very powerful circumstantial evidence that they understood that their calculation of the commission was wrong."

Uber declined to offer any additional comment at this time.