New proposed legislation would give the government authority to hack, control and destroy any drones that it views as a threat.

A proposal by the Trump administration would allow the government to control your drones.

The Trump administration on Tuesday sent a draft of proposed legislation to Congress that would give the government authority to take measures against any drones that are deemed a threat.

As reported by the New York Times, the proposal would allow authorities to track, hack, control and destroy any drones over US soil. This would include quadcopters intended for consumers, such as those made by DJI, Parrot and Yuneec.

In recent years, small remote-controlled aircraft have caused problems flying close to airplanes. One even crashed onto the lawn of the Whitehouse.

The Whitehouse did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposed legislation is below:

