Amazon Prime Day

Last week, . The long-delayed event will take place next week -- Oct. 13 and 14 -- but some Prime Day sales have already started. I've rounded up some highlights below and will be adding more as they emerge. (I'll also be removing expired ones, like a recent Walking Dead freebie that's no longer available.) Note that you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these, and most other, Prime Day deals.

If you are, you should also think seriously about applying for Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa card. Doing so right now nets you a $100 Amazon gift card you can use for any upcoming purchases. You also get 5% back on nearly everything you buy from Amazon, and for a limited time you can get 10% back on select electronics. That includes the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, which effectively drops to $269 when you buy it using that card.

Meanwhile, you can when you spend at least $10 at a select US-based small business. And there are several other ways to spend $10 at Amazon and get $10 from Amazon. Be sure to check out my six ways to win Prime Day for additional money-saving strategies.

As noted above, I'll update this post as more early Prime Day deals roll in. You can also sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message! Use that link or send a text to 415-878-5807. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.

Amazon At this price, the Blink Mini is within spitting distance of the CNET-favorite Wyze Cam ($20 plus shipping). Both models work quite well, though the latter includes free cloud storage, which the Blink does not. However, you get a free Blink cloud-storage trial through the end of 2020, and the forthcoming Blink Sync Module 2 will afford you subscription-free local storage for just $35. Read the Blink Mini review.

Toshiba This appears to be a 2020 version of the Toshiba Fire TV Edition that David Katzmaier reviewed last year. It's hard to tell exactly what's different here, but the verdict then was "great prices, great voice features, great Fire TV app selection." The picture quality, however, didn't measure up to similar Roku TVs -- and Katzmaier noted his preference for the latter's interface, a sentiment I share. That said, a 55-inch Toshiba smart TV for $300? With mostly stellar user ratings (from Best Buy customers)? At the very least it's worth a look.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET This is the lowest price to date, and it can get even better: Use the aforementioned Prime Rewards Visa card and you'll get 10% back, effectively bringing your price down to $40.50.

Brian Cooley/CNET Amazon wants to put Alexa in your car. Is that worth $50? No. Is it worth $20? Maybe. Echo Auto reviews have been fairly mixed, in part because the price feels too high and in part because you can accomplish a lot of the same voice-powered things with your phone's Google Assistant or Siri. (Can't say I'm wild about the wires, either.) That said, if you've been curious to give this a try, I believe this is the lowest price on record (by a lot). Read more: Amazon Echo preview

Twitter Ooooh, wee! Although you can stream Rick and Morty on Hulu and HBO Max, here's your chance to own each season for half the regular price.

Amazon/Screenshot by Nick Hide/CNET That's basically like buying one and getting one free, because right now a single Dot is selling for $40. This deal is for the third-generation models. More interested in the brand-new Echo Dot with Clock that Amazon announced just last week? There's already a deal to be had there, too: It currently sells for $60, but you can save $20 on a Dot with Clock two-pack with promo code DOT2PACK. (That same code will save you $20 on a pair of new no-clock Echo Dots as well.)

Amazon Cut the cord! This deal ties the lowest price on record. In fact, it hasn't been that low since around the holidays last year. For $130 you're getting the two-tuner, 500GB model. If you want the four-tuner, 1TB version, it'll cost you just $50 more. Read our Fire TV Recast review.

Amazon Another "lowest price ever" deal, the Insignia is a current-generation 4K UHD TV (it was released this year) built around Amazon's Fire TV interface. That means you get all the compatible apps and streaming services, plus an Alexa-powered voice remote. There are three HDMI inputs as well, the better to accommodate your game consoles and whatnot.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

