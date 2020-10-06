CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Apple event set, iPhone 12 expected Nobel Prize in medicine Instagram icon SpaceX to build missile tracking satellites Stimulus check updates iPhone 12 rumors Prime Day tips
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

New Prime Day 2020 deals: Toshiba 55-inch TV, Rick and Morty, Blink Mini and more

With a week to go, Amazon is still rolling out early deals on all kinds of stuff.

Show more (3 items)
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Last week, Amazon officially announced Prime Day 2020. The long-delayed event will take place next week -- Oct. 13 and 14 -- but some Prime Day sales have already started. I've rounded up some highlights below and will be adding more as they emerge. (I'll also be removing expired ones, like a recent Walking Dead freebie that's no longer available.) Note that you must be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of these, and most other, Prime Day deals.

See Prime Day at Amazon

If you are, you should also think seriously about applying for Amazon's Prime Rewards Visa card. Doing so right now nets you a $100 Amazon gift card you can use for any upcoming purchases. You also get 5% back on nearly everything you buy from Amazon, and for a limited time you can get 10% back on select electronics. That includes the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, which effectively drops to $269 when you buy it using that card.

Meanwhile, you can get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day when you spend at least $10 at a select US-based small business. And there are several other ways to spend $10 at Amazon and get $10 from Amazon. Be sure to check out my six ways to win Prime Day for additional money-saving strategies.

As noted above, I'll update this post as more early Prime Day deals roll in. You can also sign up for Cheapskate deal alerts via text message! Use that link or send a text to 415-878-5807. Only one text per day, opt out anytime.  

Blink Mini Indoor Camera

On sale for $25 (save $10)
Amazon

At this price, the Blink Mini is within spitting distance of the CNET-favorite Wyze Cam ($20 plus shipping). Both models work quite well, though the latter includes free cloud storage, which the Blink does not.

However, you get a free Blink cloud-storage trial through the end of 2020, and the forthcoming Blink Sync Module 2 will afford you subscription-free local storage for just $35. Read the Blink Mini review.

See at Amazon

Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch 4K Fire TV Edition

On sale for $300 (save $150)
Toshiba

This appears to be a 2020 version of the Toshiba Fire TV Edition that David Katzmaier reviewed last year. It's hard to tell exactly what's different here, but the verdict then was "great prices, great voice features, great Fire TV app selection." The picture quality, however, didn't measure up to similar Roku TVs -- and Katzmaier noted his preference for the latter's interface, a sentiment I share.

That said, a 55-inch Toshiba smart TV for $300? With mostly stellar user ratings (from Best Buy customers)? At the very least it's worth a look.

See at Amazon

Echo Show 5 smart display

On sale for $45
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

This is the lowest price to date, and it can get even better: Use the aforementioned Prime Rewards Visa card and you'll get 10% back, effectively bringing your price down to $40.50.

See at Amazon

Echo Auto

On sale for $20
Brian Cooley/CNET

Amazon wants to put Alexa in your car. Is that worth $50? No. Is it worth $20? Maybe. Echo Auto reviews have been fairly mixed, in part because the price feels too high and in part because you can accomplish a lot of the same voice-powered things with your phone's Google Assistant or Siri. (Can't say I'm wild about the wires, either.)

That said, if you've been curious to give this a try, I believe this is the lowest price on record (by a lot). 

Read more: Amazon Echo preview

See at Amazon

Rick and Morty Seasons 1-4

$10 each
Twitter

Ooooh, wee! Although you can stream Rick and Morty on Hulu and HBO Max, here's your chance to own each season for half the regular price.

See at Amazon

2 Echo Dot smart speakers

$39.98 with code DOTPRIME2PK
Amazon/Screenshot by Nick Hide/CNET

That's basically like buying one and getting one free, because right now a single Dot is selling for $40. This deal is for the third-generation models.

More interested in the brand-new Echo Dot with Clock that Amazon announced just last week? There's already a deal to be had there, too: It currently sells for $60, but you can save $20 on a Dot with Clock two-pack with promo code DOT2PACK. (That same code will save you $20 on a pair of new no-clock Echo Dots as well.) 

See at Amazon

Fire TV Recast over-the-air DVR (Update: Expired)

On sale for $130 (save $100)
Amazon

Cut the cord! This deal ties the lowest price on record. In fact, it hasn't been that low since around the holidays last year. For $130 you're getting the two-tuner, 500GB model. If you want the four-tuner, 1TB version, it'll cost you just $50 more. Read our Fire TV Recast review.

See at Amazon

Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition (Update: Expired)

On sale for $250 (save $100)
Amazon

Another "lowest price ever" deal, the Insignia is a current-generation 4K UHD TV (it was released this year) built around Amazon's Fire TV interface. That means you get all the compatible apps and streaming services, plus an Alexa-powered voice remote. There are three HDMI inputs as well, the better to accommodate your game consoles and whatnot.

See at Amazon
See also
Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know
2:20

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best BuyWalmartAmazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.