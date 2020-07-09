New Power Rangers helmet lets you cosplay as the original Red Ranger

Hasbro

Original Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers fans are getting their newest way to cosplay as the original Red Ranger from the '90s series with a new helmet revealed by Hasbro Thursday. The Mighty Morphin Red Ranger Collector Helmet joins the toy company's Lightning Collection, showcasing a design inspired by the show's first season.

The $80 helmet comes after 2019's White Ranger helmet, bringing with it adjustable straps that should fit most wearers. Designed after Jason Lee Scott's Red Ranger, played by actor Austin St. John, the helmet itself comes in at 8.5 inches wide by 11.43 inches long by 10.12 inches high.

When you're not wearing the helmet, it comes with a stand to make it easy to display on a shelf.

The helmet goes on preorder Thursday on Hasbro Pulse.

The helmet reveal comes a few weeks ahead of Comic-Con@Home, which is replacing 2020's San Diego Comic-Con due to the coronavirus pandemic. St. John is also set to reprise his role of Jason in an upcoming episode of Power Rangers Beast Morphers after a nearly 18-year hiatus from the franchise.

