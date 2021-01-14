New Pokemon Snap hits Nintendo Switch on April 30, gets fresh trailer

Budding Pokemon photographers better get ready, since New Pokemon Snap is coming to Nintendo Switch on April 30. The release date was revealed on Thursday, along with a trailer showing the game's Lental region.

The game, which was announced last summer, will include more than 200 Pokemon species from the series eight generations, and Professor Mirror will judge your photography skills as you travel through the region. There's also some kind of plot involving the Illumina phenomenon, which makes some Pokemon and vegetation glow.

It's been 21 years since the original Pokemon Snap came out on N64, and the sequel is arriving on the franchise's 25th anniversary -- the Pokemon Company hinted on Wednesday that it'll be celebrating the milestone throughout 2021.