New Pokemon Snap gets a gorgeous new trailer

The Pokemon Company/Screenshot by CNET

Nintendo announced New Pokemon Snap back in June 2020, and released footage of the game as recently as last month, but during Friday's Pokemon Presents livestream we were treated to a more extensive look at the game.

The game includes 200 Pokemon from eight generations of Pokemon games. It's been a long time coming for fans of the series -- the first Pokemon Snap hit stores in 1999 and fans have been clamouring for a sequel for almost 22 long years.

New Pokemon Snap hits stores on April 30 for Nintendo Switch.