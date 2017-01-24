New Pokemon Duel game quietly launches on Android, iOS

Up Next This crazy camera could be a boon to VR filmmakers

Pokemon Go Company

Just when you probably thought you could put that Pokemon obsession behind you, a new game has launched that lets players battle against one another.

Pokemon Duel, which was rolled out with little fanfare on Tuesday for Android and iOS devices, is more intense than its wildly popular predecessor. Instead of collecting Pokemon in the real world, players of this "strategy battle game" deploy digital Pokemon figures and then battle a team of up to six creatures with players around the world.

The game looks wild, but it has a long fight ahead of it if it's going to even approach the success of Pokemon Go, which has been downloaded an astonishing 500 million times since its release in July. Along the way, it also generated $950 million in revenue in 2016.

Pokemon Duel is free to download but includes in-app purchases for power upgrades.

