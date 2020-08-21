New Pixel 5 renders may offer a peek at Google's next phone

Google

Earlier this month, Google gave us just a glimpse of its upcoming Pixel 5 phone. A new collection of renders leaked Friday appear to show off more of Google's next flagship phone. The renders seen on OnLeaks and Pricebaba display a hole-punch camera on the front and a fingerprint reader on the back of the Pixel 5, a handy feature Google dropped on last year's Pixel 4.

To unlock the Pixel 4, Google switched from a fingerprint reader to its Face Unlock feature that required a sensor on the front of the phone. With the Pixel 5, Google looks to be simplifying the phone's front design with a thinner bezel that doesn't include the sensor. The screen will measure between 5.7 and 5.8-inches, Pricebaba said.

It has already been leaked but, cause so many of you asked me to share my own, this is your closest look yet at which I assume #Google will soon launch as #Pixel5.



360° video + official looking 5K renders + dimensions on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/hYFls0hQAJ pic.twitter.com/bpDYfuUTfT — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) August 21, 2020

The rear-facing cameras are housed in a square block similar to the one used in the Pixel 4. According the Pricebaba, the rear module will hold two cameras, an unknown sensor and an LED flash. The new phone will reportedly also lack a headphone jack.

The Pixel 5 will reportedly not come with a flagship Qualcomm processor and instead use a Snapdragon 765G processor that provides 5G connectivity.