Dodocool

Did Santa bring you a new phone for Christmas? Many new models support wireless charging, meaning you can just set the phone down on a pad or stand and presto.

When you travel, though, you'll still have to deal with power cords, right? Maybe not: For a limited time, and while supplies last Aoputek (via Amazon) has the Dodocool 10,000mAh power bank with Qi wireless charging for $21.89 with promo code EBSSQ4IX. It normally runs $30.

This isn't quite as cool as the similar Jarv power bank I shared last year, because you have to recharge the Dodocool via conventional means (micro-USB or USB-C; it has inputs for both). The Jarv could recharge via a Qi pad.

But here you get an LCD (instead of just LED) status display and two traditional USB outputs for charging non-Qi devices -- simultaneously, if need be. If your phone supports Qi, it makes sense to get a mobile charger that does as well. And for $22 out the door, what's not to like?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!