Enlarge Image Philips

Sharp-eyed lighting geeks scanning the Philips Hue website in recent weeks have stumbled across a couple of products we haven't seen before -- namely, a smart bathroom mirror with a built-in ring of tunable white light, as well as a number of standalone bathroom lights in case you already like the mirror you've got, including wall-mounted spotlights, mirror lights and a ceiling-mounted light, too.

All of them fall under the "Philips Hue Adore" product name, and are currently listed as "out of stock," which is typical for a product line that's gearing up for a launch. A source with the Philips Hue team tells me to expect that launch to happen at the IFA tech showcase in Berlin, which gets underway at the end of August.

Enlarge Image Philips

I'm also told that we'll see the new Philips Hue Outdoor Lightstrips that are set to join the rest of Hue's new outdoor lighting lineup, and were first spotted by HomeKitNews on Hue's European website earlier this week.

As for the Adore lineup, all of it will need to be hardwired into your walls in order to work, which makes for more of a hands-on installation than fans of Hue's bulbs might be used to. Once everything's set up, you'll be able to adjust the specific tone and brightness of each fixture on the white light spectrum, with presets ranging from warm, yellowy tones to hotter, stark white daylight. No colors, though.

Each product will connect to the Hue Bridge that plugs into your router to keep them connected with your smartphone, and they each come bundled with the same wireless, wall-mountable remote that you'll find in the Philips Hue Wireless Dimming Kit. It's also safe to assume that, like the rest of the Philips Hue ecosystem, the fixtures will work with Alexa, Siri and the Google Assistant for voice-activated lighting changes.

The real question is whether or not these products will ever make it out of Europe. I'd say that the odds are good. Last year at IFA, Hue announced that the Hue motion sensor and self-powering Hue Tap controller accessories would gain Apple HomeKit compatibility, and they also teased the launch of Hue Entertainment, which syncs your color-changing lights with whatever's on your computer or TV screen. All of that applied to the US as well as Europe. In previous years, Philips has launched European-first products like its Hue Beyond light fixtures -- those soon made their way to the US, too.

None of the listings include pricing yet, so we'll have to wait and see how much everything costs. The site Pocket-Lint, which got an early sneak peek at the mirror, reports that it'll cost £229 in the UK when it launches in August. That would come out to about $300 in the US and $400 in Australia, converted roughly. We'll confirm those details once we're on the ground in Berlin, so stay tuned.