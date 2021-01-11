New Panasonic hair dryer promises healthier hair in 2021

Panasonic

I typically air dry my hair, or dry only my bangs and briefly enlist a diffuser to bring out my natural waves. Despite my infrequent use, I still want to ensure I'm using a decent product that won't damage my hair, even if I'm only turning it on for a few minutes every week.

At CES 2021 on Monday, Panasonic introduced a new entry in its Nanoe hair dryer line, the Nanoe EH-NA67-W. This new Nanoe promises to "reduce hair damage from everyday brushing" thanks to its "Nanoe technology."

According to Panasonic, the Nanoe tech pulls moisture from the air to dry your hair, without drying out your hair. It's also pet-friendly, the electronics company claims, as well as easy to clean via removing the intake filter in the back of the hair dryer.

I'm most interested in the "oscillating quick-dry nozzle," though. In its official press release Panasonic says the oscillating nozzle "evenly distributes the heat generated from the hair drying process to prevent concentrated heat blasts and reduce the chance of overheating hair." I don't know about that, but we'll just have to test it out to see if the Nanoe technology and the oscillating nozzle really do make a difference.

The hair dryer also has the basics, including hot, warm and cool temperature options, as well as high and low speeds and a "cool shot button" you hold down to get cooler air quickly. The Panasonic Nanoe Hair Dryer costs $150 (about £110 or AU$195) and will be available on Amazon at the end of January.

