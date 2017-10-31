CNET también está disponible en español.

New on Netflix in November 2017: 'The Punisher' and more

"The Punisher" is set to debut in mid-November, but Netflix is losing some big titles, too.

the-punisher-trailer

This show could be really good.  

 Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

The next highly anticipated Marvel show will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 17. Of course, I'm talking about the newest season of "Iron Fist!" Don't panic, that was a cruel joke. The newest show making its debut is "The Punisher," starring Jake Bernthal, who absolutely shined in his appearances in "Daredevil."

Will "The Punisher" be enough in November? Netflix is losing the entire run of "How I Met Your Mother," The Matrix trilogy, "V for Vendetta" and more in the month. "How I Met Your Mother" was gobbled up by Hulu, by the way.

Check out the full list below. Notable titles are in bold.

Available on Netflix, November 2017

Nov. 1

Nov. 2

  • All About the Money
  • It's Not Yet Dark
  • Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!), season 2  (Netflix original)

Nov. 3

Nov. 4

  • Williams

Nov. 5

  • The Homesman
  • The Veil

Nov. 6

  • The Dinner

Nov. 7

Nov. 10

  • Blazing Transfer Students, season 1  (Netflix original)
  • Dinotrux Supercharged, season 1  (Netflix original)
  • Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 2  (Netflix original)
  • The Killer   (Netflix original)
  • Lady Dynamite, season 2  (Netflix original)
  • Mea Culpa  (Netflix original)

Nov. 12

  • Long Time Running

Nov. 13

Nov. 14

  • DeRay Davis: How To Act Black  (Netflix original)
  • Hickok

Nov. 15

  • Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1

Nov. 16

Nov. 17

  • A Christmas Prince  (Netflix original)
  • Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton  (Netflix original)
  • Longmire, final season  (Netflix original)
  • Luna Petunia, season 3  (Netflix original)
  • Marvel's The Punisher  (Netflix original)
  • Mudbound  (Netflix original)
  • Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
  • Santa Claws
  • Shot in the Dark, season 1  (Netflix original)
  • Spirit: Riding Free, season 3  (Netflix original)
  • Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1  (Netflix original)

Nov. 20

  • Piranha

Nov. 21

  • Beat Bugs: All Together Now  (Netflix original)
  • Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers  (Netflix original)
  • The Case for Christ
  • Saving Capitalism  (Netflix original)

Nov. 22

Nov. 23

Nov. 24

  • Bushwick
  • Cuba and the Cameraman  (Netflix original)
  • Frontier, season 2  (Netflix original)
  • The Many Faces of Ito, season 1  (Netflix original)
  • Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA, season 1  (Netflix original)

Nov. 27

Nov. 28

Nov. 29

Nov. 30

Leaving Netflix, November 2017

Nov. 1

Nov. 3

  • Do I Sound Gay?

Nov. 5

Nov. 8

Nov. 11

Nov. 13

Nov. 15

  • Jessie, seasons 1-4
  • The Human Centipede: First Sequence
  • We Are Still Here

Nov. 16

Nov. 17

Nov. 22

  • The Warlords

Nov. 25

Nov. 30

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks and subscribe to the podcast (it's free!).

