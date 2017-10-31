Screenshot by Gonzalo Jiménez/CNET

The next highly anticipated Marvel show will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 17. Of course, I'm talking about the newest season of "Iron Fist!" Don't panic, that was a cruel joke. The newest show making its debut is "The Punisher," starring Jake Bernthal, who absolutely shined in his appearances in "Daredevil."

Will "The Punisher" be enough in November? Netflix is losing the entire run of "How I Met Your Mother," The Matrix trilogy, "V for Vendetta" and more in the month. "How I Met Your Mother" was gobbled up by Hulu, by the way.

Check out the full list below. Notable titles are in bold.

Available on Netflix, November 2017

Nov. 1

Nov. 2

All About the Money



It's Not Yet Dark



Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!), season 2 (Netflix original)



Nov. 3

Nov. 4

Williams



Nov. 5

The Homesman



The Veil



Nov. 6

The Dinner



Nov. 7

Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper



Fate/Apocrypha, part 1 (Netflix original)



The Journey Is the Destination



Killing Ground



P. King Duckling, season 1



Project Mc², part 6 (Netflix original)



Nov. 10

Blazing Transfer Students, season 1 (Netflix original)



Dinotrux Supercharged, season 1 (Netflix original)



Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 2 (Netflix original)



The Killer (Netflix original)



Lady Dynamite, season 2 (Netflix original)



Mea Culpa (Netflix original)



Nov. 12

Long Time Running



Nov. 13

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary



Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed



Nov. 14

DeRay Davis: How To Act Black (Netflix original)



Hickok



Nov. 15

Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1



Nov. 16

Nov. 17

A Christmas Prince (Netflix original)



Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton (Netflix original)



Longmire , final season (Netflix original)



, final season (Netflix original) Luna Petunia, season 3 (Netflix original)



Marvel's The Punisher (Netflix original)



(Netflix original) Mudbound (Netflix original)



Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey



Santa Claws



Shot in the Dark, season 1 (Netflix original)



Spirit: Riding Free, season 3 (Netflix original)



Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 (Netflix original)



Nov. 20

Piranha



Nov. 21

Beat Bugs: All Together Now (Netflix original)



Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (Netflix original)



The Case for Christ



Saving Capitalism (Netflix original)



Nov. 22

The Boss Baby



Cherry Pop



Godless (Netflix original)



Tracers



Nov. 23

Deep



She's Gotta Have It, season 1 (Netflix original)



Nov. 24

Bushwick



Cuba and the Cameraman (Netflix original)



Frontier, season 2 (Netflix original)



The Many Faces of Ito, season 1 (Netflix original)



Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA, season 1 (Netflix original)



Nov. 27

Broadchurch , season 3



, season 3 Darkness Rising



My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 part 2



Nov. 28

Glitch, season 2 (Netflix original)



Good Morning Call, season 2 (Netflix original)



The Queen Of Spain



Nov. 29

Guerra De Idolos, season 1



Nov. 30

The Details



Winning



Leaving Netflix, November 2017

Nov. 1

Nov. 3

Do I Sound Gay?



Nov. 5

Nov. 8

Nov. 11

Nov. 13

How I Met Your Mother, seasons 1-9



Nov. 15

Jessie, seasons 1-4



The Human Centipede: First Sequence



We Are Still Here



Nov. 16

Nov. 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man, volume 2



Somewhere Only We Know



Nov. 22

The Warlords



Nov. 25

Gringolandia, seasons 1-3



Nov. 30

