The next highly anticipated Marvel show will arrive on Netflix on Nov. 17. Of course, I'm talking about the newest season of "Iron Fist!" Don't panic, that was a cruel joke. The newest show making its debut is "The Punisher," starring Jake Bernthal, who absolutely shined in his appearances in "Daredevil."
Will "The Punisher" be enough in November? Netflix is losing the entire run of "How I Met Your Mother," The Matrix trilogy, "V for Vendetta" and more in the month. "How I Met Your Mother" was gobbled up by Hulu, by the way.
Check out the full list below. Notable titles are in bold.
Available on Netflix, November 2017
Nov. 1
- 42
- The Bittersweet
- Casper
- Chappie
- Charlotte's Web (2006)
- Field of Dreams
- Men in Black
- Michael Clayton
- Oculus
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Reader
- To Rome with Love
- Scary Movie
- Silent Hill
- Stranger, season 1
- Under Arrest: Season 7
- Undercover Grandpa
- Where the Day Takes You
- The Whole Nine Yards
Nov. 2
- All About the Money
- It's Not Yet Dark
- Ten Percent (aka Call My Agent!), season 2 (Netflix original)
Nov. 3
- Alias Grace (Netflix original)
- Eventual Salvation
- The Big Family Cooking Showdown, season 1 (Netflix original)
Nov. 4
- Williams
Nov. 5
- The Homesman
- The Veil
Nov. 6
- The Dinner
Nov. 7
- Dizzy & Bop's Big Adventure: The Great Music Caper
- Fate/Apocrypha, part 1 (Netflix original)
- The Journey Is the Destination
- Killing Ground
- P. King Duckling, season 1
- Project Mc², part 6 (Netflix original)
Nov. 10
- Blazing Transfer Students, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Dinotrux Supercharged, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Glitter Force Doki Doki, season 2 (Netflix original)
- The Killer (Netflix original)
- Lady Dynamite, season 2 (Netflix original)
- Mea Culpa (Netflix original)
Nov. 12
- Long Time Running
Nov. 13
- Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Nov. 14
- DeRay Davis: How To Act Black (Netflix original)
- Hickok
Nov. 15
- Lockup: State Prisons: Collection 1
Nov. 16
Nov. 17
- A Christmas Prince (Netflix original)
- Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond - Featuring a Very Special, Contractually Obligated Mention of Tony Clifton (Netflix original)
- Longmire, final season (Netflix original)
- Luna Petunia, season 3 (Netflix original)
- Marvel's The Punisher (Netflix original)
- Mudbound (Netflix original)
- Red, White, Black, Blue Odyssey
- Santa Claws
- Shot in the Dark, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Spirit: Riding Free, season 3 (Netflix original)
- Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters: Season 1 (Netflix original)
Nov. 20
- Piranha
Nov. 21
- Beat Bugs: All Together Now (Netflix original)
- Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (Netflix original)
- The Case for Christ
- Saving Capitalism (Netflix original)
Nov. 22
- The Boss Baby
- Cherry Pop
- Godless (Netflix original)
- Tracers
Nov. 23
- Deep
- She's Gotta Have It, season 1 (Netflix original)
Nov. 24
- Bushwick
- Cuba and the Cameraman (Netflix original)
- Frontier, season 2 (Netflix original)
- The Many Faces of Ito, season 1 (Netflix original)
- Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA, season 1 (Netflix original)
Nov. 27
- Broadchurch, season 3
- Darkness Rising
- My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, season 7 part 2
Nov. 28
- Glitch, season 2 (Netflix original)
- Good Morning Call, season 2 (Netflix original)
- The Queen Of Spain
Nov. 29
- Guerra De Idolos, season 1
Nov. 30
- The Details
- Winning
Leaving Netflix, November 2017
Nov. 1
- Back to the Secret Garden
- Black Books, series 1-3
- The Brothers
- Christmas with the Kranks
- Get Rich or Die Tryin'
- Hard Candy
- Hugo
- The Legend of Hell House
- The Matrix
- The Matrix Reloaded
- The Matrix Revolutions
- The Newton Boys
- Ravenous
- Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
- Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
- Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
- Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
- Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
- Twilight
- V for Vendetta
Nov. 3
- Do I Sound Gay?
Nov. 5
Nov. 8
Nov. 11
Nov. 13
- How I Met Your Mother, seasons 1-9
Nov. 15
- Jessie, seasons 1-4
- The Human Centipede: First Sequence
- We Are Still Here
Nov. 16
Nov. 17
- Reggie Yates Outside Man, volume 2
- Somewhere Only We Know
Nov. 22
- The Warlords
Nov. 25
- Gringolandia, seasons 1-3
Nov. 30
- The Gambler
- Hatched
- Legends, seasons 1-2
