Nintendo announced a new Switch model on Tuesday, and the reveal left some fans wanting more.
The Nintendo Switch OLED model is available Oct. 8, touting a new 7-inch screen that varies from the LCD screens of its predecessors, the regular Switch model (6.2-inch) and Switch Lite (5.5-inch). Its organic light-emitting diode display promises to offer more vivid colors and crisp contrast.
Talk of a new Switch had been brewing recently, especially in the leadup to Nintendo's virtual E3 event in June. Many were hoping a "Switch Pro" would be announced. Nintendo released the original Switch in 2017, and the Switch Lite debuted in 2019.
For some observers, the OLED model didn't seem to flex enough new features in comparison to former models. One tweeter posted an image of an office building where a behind-the-scenes conversation about the new Switch went south (Trust them, they "work at Nintendo"). Another was "So horribly disappointed with the new Switch OLED" that they asked, "Anyone know where I can preorder?"
You can read more about the new OLED Switch here. In the meantime, memes.
Some found the new Switch underwhelming
There was the "Nintendo: My work here is done" vibe:
There was letdown: "The so-called switch pro is, at best, more of a switch young professional."
And there was expectation vs. reality.
Some wanted specific features
"Best I can do is a slightly better screen."
"Trust me, I work at Nintendo."
Others said they might still cave and spend
"Me walking to my local game store to buy … Switch OLED after Twitter told me not to."