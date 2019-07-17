CNET también está disponible en español.

New Nintendo Switch will have longer battery life

It's unclear whether this new console will come to the US.

A new Switch is coming with a bigger battery. 

Nintendo of Japan revealed a new Nintendo Switch is on the way and it's not the Switch Lite. A tweet from the Mario company says in August the Switch will come with better battery life. 

The tweet links to Nintendo of Japan's page about the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. The new version of the console will have up to nine hours of battery life, more than two hours longer than the current Nintendo Switch battery. 

There is no indication on whether this revamped Switch will come to the US. 

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More info to come. 

Originally published on July 17, 5:33 a.m. PT.
Update, 5:51 a.m. PT:  Adds more details. 

