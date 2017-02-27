New 'MythBusters' hosts crowned

Discovery Communications

It's not easy filling the shoes of science rock stars Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, but two competitors have earned spots to host a new version of "MythBusters."

After a grueling competition in Science Channel reality show "MythBusters: The Search," 10 contestants were narrowed down to four finalists tasked with figuring out through scientific experiments whether it's possible to escape from prison using a rocket-propelled water heater.

"MythBusters: The Search" debuted in January with contestants asked to check myths running the gamut from finding a needle in a haystack to painting a room with explosives. The final episode aired Saturday.

Rescue diver and pilot Brian Louden of Spring, Texas, and product designer Jonathan Lung of Staten Island, New York, won and are the new official hosts of "MythBusters."

"The competition was stiff and the myth-busting all season has been mind-blowing. In the end though, there could only be two winners," Marc Etkind, general manager of Science Channel, said in a statement. "They have big shoes to fill, but our new Mythbusters have proven themselves capable of carrying the torch with an impressive combination of build-skills, creativity and personality."

The new "MythBusters" season has yet to be revealed, but fans of the show can check out "MythBusters: The Explosive Exhibition," an interactive museum exhibit on display through September 4 at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey.

