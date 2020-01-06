20th Century Fox/Disney

The New Mutants, which has been delayed repeatedly over the past two years, got a lot closer to reality with a new full-length trailer on Monday.

The movie centers on five young mutants, who are part of the X-Men comics story arc and who discover their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will. The ominous new trailer makes it clear they'll have to fight to escape not only this unusual prison, but possibly the sins of their past.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Russian mutant Illyana Rasputin/Magik, who uses teleportation discs and sorcery to get from one place to another. Maisie Williams plays Scottish mutant Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, who struggles between her religious beliefs and her desire to turn into a wolf. Charlie Heaton is American mutant Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, who's invulnerable when he propels into the air.

Henry Zaga plays Brazilian mutant Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, who can manipulate energy from the sun. Blu Hunt is the Native American mutant Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, who can create illusions using the fears and desires from people's own thoughts. Finally, Alice Braga plays Cecilia Reyes, a doctor and the group's mentor who has the ability to generate a protective bio-shield around herself.

In the upcoming movie, the new team is going to face off against an entity known as Demon Bear. The name may sound unimposing. But in the comics, it would terrorize the mutants in both their dreams and in the physical world. The bear's powers include super-strength, teleportation and corruption of souls, which is powered by negative human emotions.

An earlier trailer landed way back in 2017, and it was like X-Men meets Stranger Things:

The New Mutants comic was the first X-Men spinoff and released in 1982. At the time, the Uncanny X-Men comic was one of Marvel's most popular series thanks to the introduction of mutants such as Storm, Nightcrawler and Wolverine in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975. Marvel capitalized on this popularity by introducing a new team made up of young mutants with diverse backgrounds.

Over the course of 100 issues, the team brought on a slew of new members, but the two most famous characters to debut in the comic came toward the end of its run. Cable first appeared in The New Mutants #87 and joined the team as its leader, which eventually led to Marvel changing the comic name to X-Force in 1991. Deadpool made his debut in The New Mutants #98, but he was more of the traditional bad-guy hitman and not the fourth-wall-breaking hero many are familiar with today.

Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants is scheduled for worldwide release on April 3.

Originally published Jan. 6, 6:03 a.m. PT and updated since with additional background info.