The year is almost over and what better way to say goodbye to 2018 than with a movie marathon? If Oscar-bait season has put you in the mood for something a tad more serious, I'd recommend checking out The Lobster or The Theory of Everything.
Or if you're looking for something lighter, the comedy classic Friday is coming to Netflix. Plus, whenever the The Big Lebowski is available on a streaming service, I'm probably going to turn it on at some point.
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the standalone holiday episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, A Midwinter's Tale, hits Netflix Dec. 14. The first season is dark, violent and definitely not suitable for children, so it should be interesting to see if the Christmas special takes a lighter, frothier approach.
Available on Netflix, December 2018
Dec. 1
- 8 Mile
- Astro Boy
- Battle
- Bride of Chucky
- Christine
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
- Crossroads: One Two Jaga
- Friday
- Friday After Next
- Hellboy
- Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1
- Meet Joe Black
- Memories of the Alhambra (streaming every Saturday)
- My Bloody Valentine
- Next Friday
- Reindeer Games
- Seven Pounds
- Shaun of the Dead
- Terminator Salvation
- The Big Lebowski
- The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses
- The Last Dragon
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
Dec. 2
Dec. 3
- Blue Planet II: Season 1
- Hero Mask
- The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2
Dec. 4
- District 9
Dec. 6
- Happy!: Season 1
Dec. 7
- 5 Star Christmas
- Bad Blood
- Dogs of Berlin
- Dumplin'
- Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas
- Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
- Nailed It! Holiday!
- Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas
- Pine Gap
- ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?
- Super Monsters and the Wish Star
- The American Meme
- The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)
- The Ranch: Part 6
Dec. 9
- Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3
Dec. 10
- Michael Jackson's This Is It
Dec. 11
- Vir Das: Losing It
Dec. 12
- Back Street Girls: Gokudols
- Out of Many, One
Dec. 13
- Wanted: Season 3
Dec. 14
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale
- Cuckoo: Season 4
- Dance & Sing with True: Songs
- Fuller House: Season 4
- Inside the Real Narcos
- Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 3
- Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle
- ROMA
- Sunderland Til I Die
- The Fix
- The Innocent Man
- The Protector
- Tidelands
- Travelers: Season 3
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8
Dec. 16
- Baby Mama
- Kill the Messenger
- One Day
- Springsteen on Broadway
- The Theory of Everything
Dec. 18
- Baki
- Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable
- Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5
Dec. 21
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia
- 7 Days Out
- Back With the Ex
- Bad Seeds
- Bird Box
- Derry Girls
- Diablero
- Greenleaf: Season 3
- LAST HOPE: Part 2
- Perfume
- Sirius the Jaeger
- Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski
- Tales by Light: Season 3
- The Casketeers
- Wolf (BÖRÜ)
Dec. 24
- Hi Score Girl
- The Magicians: Season 3
Dec. 25
- Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11
- Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War
Dec. 26
- Alexa & Katie: Season 2
- YOU
Dec. 28
- Instant Hotel
- La noche de 12 años
- Selection Day
- When Angels Sleep
- Yummy Mummies
Dec. 30
- The Autopsy of Jane Doe
Dec. 31
- The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man
Leaving Netflix in December
Dec. 1
- Cabin Fever
- Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever
- Groundhog Day
- Happily N'Ever After
- Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- Hellraiser
- Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7
- Spider-Man 3
- Spy Hard
- Stephen King's Children of the Corn
- Swept Under
- The Covenant
- The Game
Dec. 4
- Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch
- Air Bud: Spikes Back
- Air Bud: World Pup
- Air Buddies
- Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales
- Spooky Buddies
- Tarzan & Jane
- The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars
- The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue
- The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos
- The Search for Santa Paws
- Tinker Bell
- Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Dec. 7
- Trolls
Dec. 10
- Battle Royale
- Battle Royale 2
- Teeth
Dec. 15
- Step Up 2: The Streets
Dec. 16
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
Dec. 17
- Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2
Dec. 19
- Ip Man: The Final Fight
Dec. 20
- Disney's Moana
- Food, Inc.
- I Give It a Year
Dec. 22
- Spotlight
Dec. 25
- Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
Dec. 31
- Troy
