The year is almost over and what better way to say goodbye to 2018 than with a movie marathon? If Oscar-bait season has put you in the mood for something a tad more serious, I'd recommend checking out The Lobster or The Theory of Everything.

Or if you're looking for something lighter, the comedy classic Friday is coming to Netflix. Plus, whenever the The Big Lebowski is available on a streaming service, I'm probably going to turn it on at some point.

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, the standalone holiday episode of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, A Midwinter's Tale, hits Netflix Dec. 14. The first season is dark, violent and definitely not suitable for children, so it should be interesting to see if the Christmas special takes a lighter, frothier approach.

Available on Netflix, December 2018

Dec. 1

8 Mile



Astro Boy



Battle



Bride of Chucky



Christine



Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs



Crossroads: One Two Jaga



Friday



Friday After Next



Hellboy



Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone: Season 1



Meet Joe Black



Memories of the Alhambra (streaming every Saturday)



My Bloody Valentine



Next Friday



Reindeer Games



Seven Pounds



Shaun of the Dead



Terminator Salvation



The Big Lebowski



The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 5 Masterclasses



The Last Dragon



The Man Who Knew Too Little



Dec. 2

Dec. 3

Blue Planet II: Season 1



Hero Mask



The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot Season 2



Dec. 4

District 9



Dec. 6

Happy!: Season 1



Dec. 7

5 Star Christmas



Bad Blood



Dogs of Berlin



Dumplin'



Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas



Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle



Nailed It! Holiday!



Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas



Pine Gap



ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay?



Super Monsters and the Wish Star



The American Meme



The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur)



The Ranch: Part 6



Dec. 9

Sin senos sí hay paraíso: Season 3



Dec. 10

Michael Jackson's This Is It



Dec. 11

Vir Das: Losing It



Dec. 12

Back Street Girls: Gokudols



Out of Many, One



Dec. 13

Wanted: Season 3



Dec. 14

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter's Tale



Cuckoo: Season 4



Dance & Sing with True: Songs



Fuller House: Season 4



Inside the Real Narcos



Inside the World's Toughest Prisons: Season 3



Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle



ROMA



Sunderland Til I Die



The Fix



The Innocent Man



The Protector



Tidelands



Travelers: Season 3



Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 8



Dec. 16

Baby Mama



Kill the Messenger



One Day



Springsteen on Broadway



The Theory of Everything



Dec. 18

Baki



Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable



Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 5



Dec. 21

3Below: Tales of Arcadia



7 Days Out



Back With the Ex



Bad Seeds



Bird Box



Derry Girls



Diablero



Greenleaf: Season 3



LAST HOPE: Part 2



Perfume



Sirius the Jaeger



Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski



Tales by Light: Season 3



The Casketeers



Wolf (BÖRÜ)



Dec. 24

Hi Score Girl



The Magicians: Season 3



Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 11



Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War



Dec. 26

Alexa & Katie: Season 2



YOU



Dec. 28

Instant Hotel



La noche de 12 años



Selection Day



When Angels Sleep



Yummy Mummies



Dec. 30

The Autopsy of Jane Doe



Dec. 31

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man



Leaving Netflix in December

Dec. 1

Cabin Fever



Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever



Groundhog Day



Happily N'Ever After



Happily N'Ever After 2: Snow White



Hellbound: Hellraiser II



Hellraiser



Sons of Anarchy: Seasons 1-7



Spider-Man 3



Spy Hard



Stephen King's Children of the Corn



Swept Under



The Covenant



The Game



Dec. 4

Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch



Air Bud: Spikes Back



Air Bud: World Pup



Air Buddies



Cars Toon: Mater's Tall Tales



Spooky Buddies



Tarzan & Jane



The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars



The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue



The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos



The Search for Santa Paws



Tinker Bell



Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue



Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure



Dec. 7

Trolls



Dec. 10

Battle Royale



Battle Royale 2



Teeth



Dec. 15

Step Up 2: The Streets



Dec. 16

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy



Dec. 17

Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2



Dec. 19

Ip Man: The Final Fight



Dec. 20

Disney's Moana



Food, Inc.



I Give It a Year



Dec. 22

Spotlight



Dec. 25

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl



Dec. 31

Troy



