New movies coming out in 2022: Blockbusters from Marvel, Netflix and more

It's official: 2022 is the year of the sequel. Movie theaters have been dominated by franchise films for years, but the COVID pandemic has crunched the past couple of years' worth of blockbusters into one bonanza year at the box office. These are the latest dates for your diary as we celebrate the big films (and hopefully a few smaller ones) hitting the big screen and streaming services in 2022 (and beyond).

Black Panther, The Flash, Thor, Aquaman, Doctor Strange and the Batman are among the superheroes hitting the big screen again this year. There are new movies in the John Wick, Jurassic Park and Avatar series. Even the heroes of the past can't stay away, with long-awaited sequels to Top Gun and Indiana Jones jetting and whiplashing into theaters.

It's been tough to keep up with all the changes as the delta variant still threatens and omicron has appeared on the scene, but we've got you covered on the latest theatrical and streaming movie release dates for 2022. If these dates are still in flux, we'll let you know about the latest changes as new dates are announced.

Steven Spielberg's remake of the legendary musical was originally supposed to fill Disney's traditional big-money holiday movie slot in 2020, plugging the fallow year between the last Star Wars trilogy ending in 2019 and the Avatar sequels kicking in. Now that everything's been pushed back a year, West Side Story is Disney's family blockbuster for the holidays in 2021.

Rumors say this sequel to Homecoming and Far From Home will see former Spider-men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield join incumbent Tom Holland for a multiverse-based web-slinging adventure.

Keanu Reeves returns to the Matrix in a new cyberpunk action thriller from one of the creators behind the original trilogy, Lana Wachowski. The film will stream on HBO Max too.

Ralph Fiennes suits up for this World War I-era prequel to the sharp-dressed Kingsman series.

2022 release dates

The 355 (Jan. 14, 2022)

Jessica Chastain leads a classy cast of spies in action thriller The 355. Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o and Penelope Cruz join forces with international stars Diane Kruger and Fan Bingbing for a thriller that's been delayed a year.

Scream (Jan. 14, 2022)

The '90s slasher series returns.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (Jan. 21, 2022)

Guy Ritchie directs Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza and Hugh Grant in a tongue-in-cheek spy romp.

Aline (Jan. 21, 2022)

"A fiction freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion". Really.

Cyrano (Jan. 21, 2022)

Peter Dinklage is the legendary lover in Cyrano.

Escape from Spiderhead (Jan. 21, 2022)

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett star in a sci-fi story about future prisoners and mind-altering drugs.

Morbius (Jan. 28, 2022)

Sony's Spider-Man spinoff features Jared Leto as Marvel vampire Morbius.

Moonfall (Feb. 4, 2022)

Roland Emmerich wants the moon on a stick in this sci-fi extravaganza.

The Black Phone (Feb. 4, 2022)

Ethan Hawke headlines a chilling horror movie.

Death on the Nile (Feb. 11, 2022)

Kenneth Branagh once again fires up his moustache and little gray cells as Agatha Christie's detective Hercule Poirot in a follow-up to 2017's Murder on the Orient Express.

Uncharted (Feb. 18, 2022)

When 2020's films began to be reshuffled, Uncharted was the first 2021 film to be moved. Fans are hyped for Sony's video game adaptation starring Tom Holland, although the release date has jumped around more than Nathan Drake exploring a temple.

Ambulance (Feb. 18, 2022)

Michael Bay dials 911 in this intense action thriller.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Feb. 18, 2022)

Netflix reboots the classic horror movie.

Sneakerella (Feb. 18, 2022)

Disney Plus updates the Cinderella story to modern-day sneaker culture.

Luck (Feb. 18, 2022)

Jane Fonda and Whoopi Goldberg lend their voices to this animated comedy on Apple TV Plus.

Rumble (Feb. 18, 2022)



WWE's movie studio tag teams with Paramount for this animated movie in which giant monsters are superstar athletes in professional wrestling.

The Batman (March 4, 2022)

Robert Pattinson dons the bat suit for this delayed DC adventure. It's a Warner Bros. film but there are currently no plans to stream it on HBO Max -- only 2021 films were released online.

Turning Red (March 11, 2022)

Pixar's latest flick features a young girl who unwittingly transforms into a giant red panda.

Unwelcome (March 18, 2022)

Hannah John-Kamen and Douglas Booth are an expectant couple dealing with goblins at the bottom of their new garden.

The Contractor (March 18, 2022)

Chris Pine and Ben Foster reunite for some special forces shenanigans, after their acclaimed pairing in 2016's Hell or High Water.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022)

Fans of Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, will have to wait until 2022 before entering the Multiverse of Madness, thanks to Marvel's reshuffles.

The Lost City (March 25, 2022)

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum are an author and a model caught up in a jungle adventure in this adventure comedy.

Everything Everywhere All at Once (March 25, 2022)

Michelle Yeoh stars in a multiverse-spanning epic from A24. Trust me, just watch the trailer.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (April 8, 2022)

Johnny Depp magically disappears from the Harry Potter prequel series, replaced as the villain by Mads Mikkelsen.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (April 8, 2022)

Idris Elba is Knuckles as Sonic returns.

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (April 8, 2022)

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg voice the animated heroes for Disney Plus.

Operation Mincemeat (April 22, 2022)

Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen and Kelly Macdonald head this real-life World War II drama.

65 (April 29, 2022)

Adam Driver is a crash-landed astronaut in a thriller directed by the writers of A Quiet Place.

Shin Ultraman (May 13, 2022)

A reimagining of Japanese superhero adventure Ultraman.

DC League of Super-Pets (May 20, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson is Krypto (Superman's dog) in this animated comedy featuring the voices of Keanu Reeves, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Kevin Hart, Diego Luna, Jameela Jamil and Vanessa Bayer.

John Wick: Chapter 4 (May 27, 2022)

Following The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu's other all-action franchise also returns for a fourth outing.

Top Gun: Maverick (May 27, 2022)

Tom Cruise feels the need for speed. We've waited over 30 years for a sequel to the original 1986 Top Gun, so what's a few more months?

Jurassic World: Dominion (June 10, 2022)



Universal Pictures

Original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum join Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in this sixth dino-blockbuster.

Lightyear (June 17, 2022)

Chris Evans takes Toy Story's pompous plaything to infinity and beyond, as teased in the first Lightyear trailer from Pixar.

Elvis (June 24, 2022)



Baz Luhrmann's Elvis tribute became an early high-profile casualty of the pandemic when Tom Hanks, who appears in the film as Col. Tom Parker, contracted the coronavirus. He and his wife, Rita Wilson, thankfully recovered, and the film is delayed only a month.

Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8, 2022)

Chris Hemsworth again brings the hammer down.

Bullet Train (July 15, 2022)

John Wick director David Leitch shoots an all-star cast including Brad Pitt, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Sandra Bullock.

Nope (July 20, 2022)

Jordan Peele follows Get Out and Us with this new chiller, starring Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun.

Where the Crawdads Sing (July 22, 2022)

Where the Crawdads Sing is based on the bestselling novel by Delia Owens, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones from TV hit Normal People.

Indiana Jones 5 (July 29, 2022)



The man with the hat is back, as Harrison Ford whips his way into his '80s.

Black Adam (July 29, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson is the vengeful DC villain Black Adam.

Secret Headquarters (Aug. 12, 2022)

Owen Wilson stars in the tale of a kid who discovers a superhero's secret headquarters under his home.

The Man From Toronto (Aug. 12, 2022)

Thrown together in an Airbnb, Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson team up to kill someone.

The Bride (Aug. 26, 2022)

The Bride is a thriller that about a young woman invited to a lavish destination wedding in England, only for the nuptials to take a sinister turn.

Samaritan (Aug. 26, 2022)

Sylvester Stallone is an aging superhero in this dark take on superheroics.

Salem's Lot (Sept. 9, 2022)

A new take on Stephen King's vampire tale, from Warner Bros. and starring Alfre Woodard.

The Woman King (Sept. 16, 2022)

Viola Davis, Lashana Lynch and John Boyega star in Gina Prince-Bythewood's historical epic.

Don't Worry Darling (Sept. 23, 2022)

Olivia Wilde directs Florence Pugh and Harry Styles in a story of a 1950s housewife discovering a disturbing secret. Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and Nick Kroll also star.

Mission: Impossible 7 (Sept. 30, 2022)

Enlarge Image Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise was infamously strict about coronavirus precautions while filming his latest spy thriller, Mission: Impossible 7.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) (Oct. 7, 2022)

The animated spider-action continues.

Halloween Ends (Oct. 14, 2022)

The slasher series sees Jamie Lee Curtis take on a masked killer for a final time (until the next reboot).

The Flash (Nov. 4, 2022)

Ezra Miller is speedy superhero Flash in DC's multiverse-spanning adventure bringing back Michael Keaton's Batman.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Nov. 11, 2022)

Ryan Coogler directs Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett in this Marvel sequel.

She Said (Nov. 18, 2022)

Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan play journalists Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, who investigated Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct.

Creed III (Nov. 23, 2022)

Michael B. Jordan not only gets back in the ring, but he also directs.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Dec. 16, 2022)

Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Adbdul-Mateen II return for more aquatic action in DC's Aquaman 2.

Avatar 2 (Dec. 16, 2022)

Avatar and Star Wars will alternate each Christmas for the next few years. James Cameron's Avatar 2 drops in 2022, Avatar 3 in 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026 and Avatar 5 in 2028.

Mario film (Dec. 21, 2022)

Chris Pratt is the voice of the Nintendo legend.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Dec. 23, 2022)

Naomi Ackie takes the mic in this biopic of Whitney Houston, directed by Kasi Lemmons.

Babylon (Dec. 23, 2022)

Damien Chazelle heads for the golden age of Hollywood, with Brad Pitt and with Margot Robbie as real-life star Clara Bow.

Prey (2022)

Huu will release this latest Predator movie in 2022.

Pinocchio (2022)

Guillermo del Toro directs a stop-motion animated musical fantasy for Netflix, featuring the voices of Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett and John Turturro.

The Amazing Maurice (2022)

Hugh Laurie, Emilia Clarke, David Thewlis, Himesh Patel, Gemma Arterton, Hugh Bonneville, David Tennant, Rob Brydon and Joe Sugg voice this adaptation of Terry Pratchett's novel The Amazing Maurice and His Educated Rodents.

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Paul Feig directs this Netflix fantasy based on Soman Chainani's 2013 novel about a school for fairy tale heroes and villains.

Wendell and Wild (2022)

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are two scheming demons in a stop-motion fantasy coming to Netflix.

2023 release dates



The Marvels (Feb. 17, 2023)

Captain Marvel 2 unites Brie Larson's cosmic crusader with some new friends.

Mission: Impossible 8 (July 2023)



Untitled Star Trek movie (June 2023)

Star Wars (December 2023 and onward)

Three Star Wars movies will arrive every other year, between Avatar sequels, in 2023, 2025 and 2027.