New Microsoft Office won't require you to pay for a subscription

Microsoft

Microsoft will release a new, flat-price version of its Office productivity software in 2021, moving away from the subscription service model it introduced earlier this year, according to a Tuesday blog post from the company. The post, first spotted by Windows Central, only includes one line about the software, but it's pretty clear: "Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021."

In April, Microsoft transitioned Office 365 into Microsoft 365, a subscription service that added more features to the suite of software tools, but required a monthly payment of $6.99 for an individual plan or $9.99 for a family of up to six people. While you can use Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint and and Excel online for free with limited functionality, you'll need either a perpetual version or a subscription to take full advantage of their capabilities.

Some wondered if Office 2019 would be the last perpetual version of the software, since Microsoft 365 came along. But now we know a new version is on the way.

Microsoft did not include any information about price, availability or a specific release date for the new version of Office.