New Marvel series on Disney+ to star Tom Hiddleston as Loki

Enlarge Image Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston will officially return as Loki in a small-screen series about the shapeshifter, Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger confirmed Thursday. The confirmation came as Disney unveiled the name of its streaming service, Disney+, coming in 2019, and announced a Star Wars Rogue One prequel featuring Diego Luna, who played assassin Cassian Andor in the 2016 movie.

This is the first public confirmation of a Marvel series headed to a new streaming platform, and it comes as Netflix has ended both Luke Cage and Iron Fist. No word yet on whether this show will be directly related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, but with Hiddleston cast it seems increasingly likely (even if it turns out to be a prequel).

News of the Loki series began with a September report that one was headed for Disney's small screen, potentially along with a Scarlet Witch series. At the time, Variety speculated the series would be six to eight episodes, but no additional information was confirmed Thursday.

Marvel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Disney+ will also be the home of Jon Favreau's Star Wars series The Mandalorian, but there's no word yet on when we'll see that one premiere.

How to watch every MCU property in the perfect order: From Marvel films to the shows on Netflix, here's the best order to experience the MCU.

Infinite Guide to Marvel: From the Avengers and MCU to the X-Men and everything in between, our newsletter will help you stay up to date on all things Marvel.