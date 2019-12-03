CNET también está disponible en español.

New Mario Red Nintendo Switch bundle at Walmart includes free carrying case and $20 credit

This post-Cyber Monday Switch deal at Walmart is worth jumping on.

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are two of the most sought-after gifts this holiday season, as evidenced by the many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that kept selling out. But there's good news if you missed those sales: Starting today (Tuesday, Dec. 3) at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET), Walmart has begun selling an all-new Switch bundle. 

For $299, you get:

  • The "V2" 2019 Switch with maximized battery life 
  • All-new "Mario Red" Joy-Cons (left and right)
  • A free case
  • A $20 Nintendo eShop credit
  • Unlike the cheaper Switch Lite, this is the full Switch, with the ability to connect to a TV (or go totally portable)

So yes, you're paying "full price," but the case, eShop credit and bragging rights on the all-red Joy-Cons make this Switch bundle a pretty great deal.

