This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.
The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are two of the most sought-after gifts this holiday season, as evidenced by the many Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that kept selling out. But there's good news if you missed those sales: Starting today (Tuesday, Dec. 3) at 9 a.m. PT (noon ET), Walmart has begun selling an all-new Switch bundle.
For $299, you get:
- The "V2" 2019 Switch with maximized battery life
- All-new "Mario Red" Joy-Cons (left and right)
- A free case
- A $20 Nintendo eShop credit
- Unlike the cheaper Switch Lite, this is the full Switch, with the ability to connect to a TV (or go totally portable)
So yes, you're paying "full price," but the case, eShop credit and bragging rights on the all-red Joy-Cons make this Switch bundle a pretty great deal.
Discuss: New Mario Red Nintendo Switch bundle at Walmart includes free carrying case and $20 credit
