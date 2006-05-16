New MacBooks emerge with little fanfare

No press conference or mysterious invitations this time. Instead, Apple simply added the new MacBook to its Web site. Replacing the iBook, the new 13.3-inch MacBook comes in three flavors with various specs. The $1,099 model comes with a 1.83GHz Intel Core Duo processor, 512MB of memory, a 60GB hard drive, and a DVD/CD-RW combo drive. For $1,299 you can upgrade to a 2.0GHz Core Duo chip, and for $1,499 you get the black model, also with a 2.0GHz CPU, as well as a SuperDrive DVD burner and a slightly larger 80GB hard drive.



Like the MacBook Pros, introduced back in February, the new MacBooks come with Apple's MagSafe quick-release power adapter to prevent fatal cord snags. All three new models also come with a built-in iSight camera and Apple's now ubiquitous Apple Remote and Front Row media management software. It's also worth noting that the new 13.3-inch display is wide screen, making these midrange laptops as movie-friendly as their MacBook Pro counterparts. And for those of you keeping track, this leaves the Power Mac high-end desktop as the only remaining Apple product that hasn't been updated to an Intel CPU.