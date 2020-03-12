New MacBook Pros, Airs with better keyboards will reportedly arrive soon

Apple

Apple fixed its MacBook Pro keyboard with the 16-inch model last year, now it appears that the company is ready to bring it to other models in its Pro and Air lines.

According to a new report from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared by MacRumors, Apple will be updating its MacBook Pro and Air lines of computers shortly. The new computers, according to the report, will feature a more traditional "scissor" keyboard design as opposed to the ill-received "butterfly" style that has been used on most MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models in recent years.

The company has had so many issues that in 2018 it started a free replacement program to fix broken keyboards.

Citing an earlier note from Kuo, MacRumors expects the Pro model to have a 14-inch screen, up from its traditional size of 13-inches. The site notes that despite the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic around the globe, Kuo "believes that operations at MacBook-related suppliers will improve significantly starting in late March, paving the way for mass production of the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models."

Apple was previously rumored to be holding an event later this month where it would announce a new, cheaper iPhone, new iPad Pros and potentially new over-ear headphones. Given the spread of coronavirus around the United States, it is unclear if Apple will still hold such an event.

Apple did not immediately respond to a CNET request for comment.