Lost in Space trailer: Robinson family drifts in perilous waters in season 2

Netflix

The Robinsons are back for season 2 of Lost in Space, and they're already in danger. In the new trailer that dropped Thursday, the Robinsons are dangerously drifting inside their damaged spaceship Jupiter 2 on the waters of an ocean planet, as they search for the lost Robot.

They successfully transform their crashed spaceship into a working sail boat only to head straight for a waterfall. And that's just the beginning of all their troubles this season, which streams on Netflix, starting Dec. 24.

The family -- John (Toby Stephens), Maureen (Molly Parker), Judy (Taylor Russell), Penny (Mina Sundwall) and Will (Maxwell Jenkins) -- must work together, alongside the manipulative Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and the always-charming Don West (Ignacio Serricchio), to make it back to the Resolute and reunite with the other colonists.

But in true Lost in Space fashion, the Robinsons quickly find that all is not as it seems, and they must tackle a series of new threats as they look for the key to finding Robot and safe passage to Alpha Centauri.