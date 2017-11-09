Enlarge Image Lucasfilm

If you want more Jedi, Sith Lords, droids and rebels in your life, Disney announced Thursday plans to develop a new live-action Star Wars TV series.

Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the news during an investors call, saying the new series will be exclusively shown on Disney's streaming service, which is set to debut in 2019.

This news about the Star Wars series airing on Disney's streaming service makes sense considering the company recently said all Marvel and Star Wars films would be removed from Netflix in 2019.

There are currently no details on whether the new Star Wars series will have familiar characters from the films, animated series, books, comics and video games, or if this will be a brand new world with different characters, like the upcoming Star Wars film trilogy helmed by Rian Johnson.

This will be the first Star Wars live-action TV series. Previously, Lucasfilm has had a few animated series, including "Genndy Tartakovsky's Clone Wars" in 2005, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" in 2008 and "Star Wars Rebels" in 2014.

The only other live-action Star Wars show that existed before this was the infamous "Star Wars Holiday Special." The 97-minute TV special debuted on November 17, 1978 on CBS (Disclparent company of CNET.

In addition to the new Star Wars series, Iger also revealed that other live-action series based on Marvel, "Monsters Inc." and "High School the Musical" will be airing on Disney streaming service.