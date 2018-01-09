Brinks brings security lights with built-in cameras to CES 2018

Hampton Products introduced the Brinks Home Security Array family of products at CES 2018. In addition to the Array Smart Deadbolt announced yesterday, Brinks is adding smart light fixtures with built-in security cameras.

Brinks Home Security

The Array Smart Light fixtures, designed to replace a home's existing outdoor lighting will come in two styles. The coach-style LED light is intended for front porches. The dual-head security light is meant for yards as well as side areas, which both include a standard setting to illuminate the area and an ultra-bright setting for added visibility when the light's motion sensor is activated. The dual-head security light will also feature a siren.

Brinks Home Security

Camera features on the Array line of lights include:

1080p HD video



Night vision



Live streaming



270-degree motion sensing



Person detection



Pan, track and zoom



Two-way speaker and microphone



Machine learning capability



The Array Smart Light coach-style fixture will be priced around $300. That converts to roughly £220 for the UK and AU$380 for Australia.

