New leak purports to show Samsung's rumored foldable Razr rival

Samsung

The upcoming Motorola Razr may be bringing back the flip phone design, but it won't be the only one. According to new leaked images shared on China's Weibo and resurfaced on Twitter by phone leaker Ice Universe, we now may have a first look at Samsung's rumored rival.

The four images appear to show Samsung's latest folding phone. While the shots don't reveal Samsung branding, the software looks like a version of the company's One UI Android skin with Samsung Pay noticeably present. There appear to be two cameras and a small outer display on the front of the phone when closed, with a centered hole-punch camera on the larger, foldable display.

That hole-punch camera appears similar to the shooter Samsung has put on its latest Galaxy Note 10 line.

In Chinese social media, Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Fold phone was leaked.

Source: @ 王 奔 宏 pic.twitter.com/f69FAbYGxX — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

Even after its early issues with the Galaxy Fold, Samsung has not given up on foldable phones. The company has been rumored to be creating a clamshell-style foldable phone, even showing off a mockup in October that looks a lot like the new leaked images. A possible announcement for the foldable is rumored for around the time the company unveils the Galaxy S11 in early 2020.

When asked about the reported leak a Samsung spokesperson told CNET that the company "does not comment on rumors and speculation."