New leak details Sonos' upcoming Move Bluetooth speaker

WinFuture

Sonos' speakers have long been praised for their in-home audio quality. Now, the company seems set to take its hot sounds on the road.

According to new images shared by WinFuture, the company will apparently soon add a portable Bluetooth speaker to its line of products. Dubbed Sonos Move, according to the site the new device features six microphones for use with Google Assistant or Alexa, a USB-C port and the traditional Sonos touch-sensitive play/pause and volume buttons on top.

WinFuture

The device has a grip for easy transport and a dock for charging. In addition to working over Bluetooth, the device will also be able to connect via Wi-Fi and function like traditional, nonportable Sonos speakers. A button on the back seems to switch between the two modes.

According to an earlier report from The Verge, the new speaker will be "taller and slightly wider" than the Sonos One, can be controlled through the Sonos app when on Wi-Fi and will support Apple's AirPlay 2 standard.

It is unclear when the Move will be available or how much it will cost. Sonos did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: ​Sonos One is the best sounding smart speaker you can...