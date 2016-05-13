New Kojima Productions logo is hiding a secret

The logo for Hideo Kojima's new Kojima Productions development studio contains a secret, the game designer and industry veteran has revealed. He told Famitsu that the skull and helmet we see in the logo are actually just one part of the image. There is a full body to be revealed later.

"I can't really say yet," Kojima told the magazine, as translated by Kotaku. "But this logo has a secret. It has a full body, a really cool full body. We're planning on putting out a figure version of it."

In the interview, Kojima said a second time that the full body will look "very cool." He even suggested that someone could take it further. "Couldn't someone make like an anime or something with this character?" he joked.

Kojima Productions

Kojima officially left Konami in December 2015, which is also when he announced the formation of a new version of Kojima Productions.

Now an independent studio, the company announced a partnership with Sony for a new PlayStation 4 and PC game, which he said recently aims to appeal to fans of Uncharted and The Division.

"When it is announced, you might think, 'That's not outstanding,' but you'll understand when you see it and play it. The genre is action," he said.

Kojima has also said he hopes the game can be expanded eventually into a series, while he also would like to see anime, manga, and toys based on it.