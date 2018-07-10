Enlarge Image DC Comics

The Joker is the kind of complex comic book character who never seems to get old with fans. Now it seems actor Joaquin Phoenix is going to try his hand at playing the DC Comics psychopath with a sick sense of humor in a new origin-story movie green-lit by Warner Bros.

The studio describes the upcoming Joker movie as an "exploration of a man disregarded by society [that] is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale," The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday.

Directed and co-written by Todd Phillips, with Scott Silver serving as the other script writer, the movie is working with a roughly $55 million budget and Phoenix as the lead.

There's no projected release date for Phoenix's Joker movie.

Ironically, Warner Bros also has yet another Joker movie in the works, starring actor Jared Leto, who recently portrayed the Joker in Suicide Squad. There's no official release date for Leto's Joker film either.