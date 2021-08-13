Jeopardy/Twitter

Mayim Bialik sympathizes with Jeopardy fans who are disappointed LeVar Burton didn't get the hosting job. Bialik, who was named as one of the game show's two new hosts on Wednesday, posted an Instagram video saying she, too, is a Burton fan.

"If you don't like me as the new host of Jeopardy, I'm sorry," Bialik said. "I love LeVar Burton." Burton and Bialik worked together on The Big Bang Theory, and Burton was among the guest hosts who took turns at the helm of Jeopardy in 2021 as the show tried out different contenders for the host slot in the wake of Alex Trebek's death. The candidates ranged from former champ Ken Jennings to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jeopardy Executive Producer Mike Richards has been named the regular host of the game show, and Bialik will host special episodes. In her Instagram video, she revealed how her son noticed people on social media saying she should host the show, and she called her agent and the whole thing progressed from there.

Richards posted on Instagram too, saying the quiz show isn't about the host, but the competition.

"I love this show and everything it stands for," he wrote. "I was incredibly lucky to have a front row seat to watch Alex who will forever be the best to ever do it. I pledge to Jeopardy fans everywhere that I will work to create the best show possible for our contestants to shine. This show is and will forever be about the contestants and the amazing clues."

Richards will start the game show's 38th season on Sept. 13. Bialik's first hosting gig will be the Jeopardy National College Championship.

Richards has been a controversial rumored choice -- Variety reported in early August that he was the show's favorite, though other candidates were reportedly still in the mix. In addition to his history producing Jeopardy, Richards has hosted reality shows and game shows, though none as high-profile as Jeopardy.

When the Variety story broke, reports about Richards' time working on The Price Is Right resurfaced. During his time there, some models who worked for the show accused producers of discrimination and harassment. The Daily Beast obtained a memo sent by Richards to Jeopardy staff that reads, in part, "These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price is Right."

Jeopardy fans react

Jeopardy has loyal fans, and social reaction was immediate. The fact that Richards himself already worked on Jeopardy had some fans questioning why a months-long celebrity-host hunt was needed. And some spoke up for other guest hosts, with Star Trek actor Burton earning numerous mentions from disappointed supporters.

"After all that..... the Jeopardy exec producer just chose........ himself lmaoooo," said one Twitter user.

Said another, "They went through all of those guest hosts just so they could hire a good-old-boy producer from within… TYPICAL."

Jeopardy has a long history. Iconic talk show host Merv Griffin created the game show back in 1964, and it stands out from other quiz shows because contestants are presented with answers, and must respond in the form of a question.

Longtime host Trebek died in November 2020 at age 80 from pancreatic cancer. Trebek wasn't the first Jeopardy host, but he took over in 1984, and is the only host several generations remember. His last episode aired on Jan. 8, 2021, two months after his death, and just days before Jennings began his guest-host episodes.

The show is a powerhouse among game shows. Jeopardy has won 39 Daytime Emmy Awards and a Peabody Award, and many countries have created regional versions of the show. More than 8,000 episodes have aired.