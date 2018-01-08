JBL's Reflect series sport headphone line has added two new modes for 2018: The Reflect Mini 2, a lightweight, in-ear wireless headphone, and the Reflect Contour 2, an in-ear wireless headphone with an over-the-ear hook.
They're scheduled to ship this spring for $100 each, with no word yet on international pricing.
Both models IPX5 are sweatproof and have reflective cables as a safety feature for nighttime joggers. They deliver up to 10 hours of playback time at moderate volume levels and have a built-in microphone for making calls.
The JBL Reflect Mini 2 will be available in Black, Lime Green, Teal and Blue. Color options for the JBL Contour 2 include Black, Lime Green, White and Blue.
I'll let you know how the sound and fit as soon as I get my hands on review units.
Here are the Reflect Mini 2's key features, according to JBL:
- 5.8mm driver
- 10-hour battery life with Speed Charge
- Bluetooth connectivity
- 3-button remote with microphone to easily control music and calls
- Ergonomic ear-tips and enhancers in interchangeable sizes for a personalized fit
- IPX5 sweat proof
- Lightweight aluminum construction
- Reflective cable for visibility at night
- $100
