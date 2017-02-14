New smartwatch shows how much time you spend with family

Veldt Inc

Are you spending enough time with your family? A new smartwatch from Japan will let you know if you're not.

The Tokyo-based Vledt has developed a smartwatch that can monitor the time family members share with each other, according to an announcement on its website.

The Family Time Watch tracks the time a parent with a smartphone spends with his child when they are within 30 metres of each other. The accumulated time is displayed on the smartwatch, and you're given an alert if Veldt's targets aren't hit.

The watch, called the "Tottori West Family Time Watch," was created for an initiative led by the Tottori prefecture in Japan. The governmental program encourages those in the prefecture to move the the rural, western parts, with each family getting one of the smartwatches, Veldt's press release said.

It has plenty of regular smartwatch features, like e-mail and social media notifications, as well as step and sleep tracking, according to Nikkei Technology.

There's been more of a spotlight of smartwatches recently thanks to the release of Android Wear 2.0. Boasting NFC Android Pay and and more watch face customisation, the first watches to adopt the operating system are the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport.