New James Bond No Time to Die trailer pits 007 against Rami Malek's villain

Bond is back, begrudgingly. No Time to Die will be the 25th installment in the franchise that's pushing 60, and it features the sixth incarnation of James Bond, played by Daniel Craig in his final outing as the British spy. The first trailer arrived Wednesday.

"Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica," the synopsis for the film reads. "His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

Directed and written in part by Cary Joji Fukunaga (director of Netflix series Maniac and writer of 2017's It), the film brings back a ton of familiar faces: Ben Whishaw as Q, Lea Seydoux as Madeline Swann, Ralph Fiennes as M, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny and Christoph Waltz as Blofeld. Rounding out the cast are new additions Lashana Lynch (from Captain Marvel), who's playing a rather awesome 00 agent; Ana de Armas in an unaligned role as Paloma; and Rami Malek as a seemingly disfigured villain, Safin.

With Blofeld set to make an appearance in this final Craig installation, it remains to be seen whether Malek's Safin is acting for, with or against the (presumably destroyed) Spectre.

Earlier this year Malek told The Mirror that his character has no specific cultural ideology: "I said, 'We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion. That's not ­something I would entertain, so if that is why I am your choice then you can count me out,'" Malek said. "But that was clearly not his vision. So he's a very different kind of terrorist."

Bond 25 also made waves earlier this year when it enlisted the help of Emmys queen Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who was brought in for rewrites and additional dialogue. Not just a successful writer-actress (Killing Eve, Fleabag, Crashing), as the BBC notes, Waller-Bridge is only the second-ever credited woman to write for the spy series, after Johanna Harwood's work on the very first two Bond movies, Dr. No and From Russia With Love.

No Time to Die opens around the world in April 2020.

