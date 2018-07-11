New iPhones, iPad Pros, Mac Mini and more: Is this Apple's 2018 lineup?

Enlarge Image TF International Securities

Apple is predicted to have a busy year ahead of it.

Frequent Apple commentator Ming-Chi Kuo published a research note on Wednesday with his predictions for Apple's fall 2018 hardware lineup, as spotted by 9to5Mac. Kuo has a long track record of making numerous and accurate Apple predictions. Still, this should be taken with a grain of salt.

Some of his predictions include three new iPhones, a new Mac Mini, the AirPower charger and more. Here's a breakdown of all the predicted new devices:

Three new iPhones: a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone Plus and a 6.1-inch affordable LCD iPhone

a 5.8-inch OLED iPhone, a 6.5-inch OLED iPhone Plus and a 6.1-inch affordable LCD iPhone Two new iPads: 12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros (both rumored to have FaceID and no home button)

12.9- and 11-inch iPad Pros (both rumored to have FaceID and no home button) New Macs: a new MacBook, a MacBook Pro, an iMac and the return of the Mac Mini (Kuo also predicts that Apple will replace the outdated MacBook Air with a new budget laptop model)

a new MacBook, a MacBook Pro, an iMac and the return of the Mac Mini (Kuo also predicts that Apple will replace the outdated MacBook Air with a new budget laptop model) Two new Apple Watches: one with a 1.57-inch display, the other with a 1.78-inch display (both with enhanced heart rate detection)

one with a 1.57-inch display, the other with a 1.78-inch display (both with enhanced heart rate detection) Apple may release its wireless charger AirPower

Updated AirPods

That's an enormous amount for Apple to release by the end of the year. We'll find out if this lineup is accurate in the coming months.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.