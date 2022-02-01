New iPhone emojis are coming soon. Here's the full list

Enlarge Image Emojipedia

Apple's iOS 15.4 Beta just arrived in developers' hands last week, and with it came 37 new emojis. Based on Unicode Version 14 that was first released in September 2021, Emojipedia published a first look of the icons on Thursday.

On this fresh list of communication symbols are seven novel smileys. Among them are a melting face, a face playing peekaboo, a saluting face and a face holding back tears.

Other notable emojis include pictograms for pregnant people, kidney beans and numerous multi-racial handshakes. See below for a full emojis list you can expect to find soon in Apple's upcoming iOS upgrade.

Enlarge Image Emojipedia

1. Melting face

2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth

3. Face with eye peeking from behind hands

4. Saluting half face

5. Dotted line face

6. Face with diagonal mouth

7. Face holding back tears

8. Rightwards hand

9. Leftwards hand

10. Palm down hand

11. Palm up hand

12. Hand with index finger and thumb crossed

Enlarge Image Emojipedia

13. Index finger pointing at the viewer

14. Heart hands

15. Biting lip

16. Person with crown

17. Pregnant man

18. Pregnant person

19. Troll

20. Coral

21. Lotus

22. Empty nest

23. Nest with eggs

24. Beans

Enlarge Image Emojipedia

25. Liquid pouring out of a glass

26. Mason jar

27. Playground slide

28. Wheel

29. Ring buoy

30. Hamsa

31. Disco mirror ball

32. Low battery

33. Crutch

34. X-Ray

35. Bubbles

36. Identification card

37 Heavy equals sign

38. Multi-racial handshakes