New iPhone emojis are coming soon. Here's the full list

Apple's iOS 15.4 Beta just arrived in developers' hands last week, and with it came 37 new emojis. Based on Unicode Version 14 that was first released in September 2021, Emojipedia published a first look of the icons on Thursday.
On this fresh list of communication symbols are seven novel smileys. Among them are a melting face, a face playing peekaboo, a saluting face and a face holding back tears.
Other notable emojis include pictograms for pregnant people, kidney beans and numerous multi-racial handshakes. See below for a full emojis list you can expect to find soon in Apple's upcoming iOS upgrade.
1. Melting face
2. Face with open eyes and hand over mouth
3. Face with eye peeking from behind hands
4. Saluting half face
5. Dotted line face
6. Face with diagonal mouth
7. Face holding back tears
8. Rightwards hand
9. Leftwards hand
10. Palm down hand
11. Palm up hand
12. Hand with index finger and thumb crossed
13. Index finger pointing at the viewer
14. Heart hands
15. Biting lip
16. Person with crown
17. Pregnant man
18. Pregnant person
19. Troll
20. Coral
21. Lotus
22. Empty nest
23. Nest with eggs
24. Beans
25. Liquid pouring out of a glass
26. Mason jar
27. Playground slide
28. Wheel
29. Ring buoy
30. Hamsa
31. Disco mirror ball
32. Low battery
33. Crutch
34. X-Ray
35. Bubbles
36. Identification card
37 Heavy equals sign
38. Multi-racial handshakes
