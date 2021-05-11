New iPad game Pok Pok brings a fresh approach to playtime for kids

Pok Pok

On Tuesday, Snowman -- the studio behind Apple Arcade games Skate City and Where Cards Fall -- launched Pok Pok, a new studio with a fresh vision for kids' playtime. The company centers around creative, play-based learning experiences for kids.

The founding team of digital toymakers includes CEO Melissa Cash, designers Esther Huybreghts and Mathijs Demaeght, as well as Snowman veterans Ryan Cash and Jordan Rosenberg. The team told CNET via email that its goal is to help raise and inspire the next generation of creative thinkers.

Pok Pok

With the new studio comes a new app for kids called Pok Pok Playroom, which was created with the help of educators, occupational therapists and sensory experts. Initially, Huybreghts and Demaeght said they weren't setting out to create a new children's game, but to climb out of a creative rut while balancing two young kids of their own.

When their son James turned two, they struggled to find something age-appropriate in the App Store for him to play.

"We didn't want anything too gamified, with levels to beat, menus to figure out, or something that got him too riled up," the designers said via email. "We worried he'd get stuck all the time and feel discouraged not being able to play independently. That's when we decided we would build it ourselves."

Building a digital playroom

Pok Pok Playroom includes a collection of toys and activities that encourage cognitive and socio-emotional development, according to the team, with no winning or losing. In addition, the game -- meant for ages 2-6 -- can grow with the user as playtime changes. The app seeks to empower kids to take risks and feel accomplished when things come together for them, while rewarding them with play, not prizes.

Pok Pok

"When kids enter Pok Pok Playroom they are free to explore, to step outside of their comfort zones, to think outside of the box and to experiment without any fear of failing," Melissa Cash said. "It's an incredible experience that we're really excited to bring from the playroom floor, into a digital playroom."

Pok Pok Playroom aims to present playtime in a peaceful way with handmade art and gentle sounds for a calming and exploratory experience.

Though some parents worry about exposing their young one's to too much screen time, Cash said the new app is meant to be seen similarly to traditional playroom items like blocks, puzzles and other toys.

In addition, the team wanted to focus on an inclusive experience for kids in both play mechanics and the app's presentation, letting Pok Pok Playroom give kids the opportunity to fill in the blanks and tell their own stories, versus an adult doing so. The game was also designed with accessibility in mind, so young players don't get "stuck" or need to ask for help.

"We hope kids will not only see themselves in Pok Pok Playroom, but also their neighbours, families and friends," Cash said. "That's why we try to highlight people of many genders, races, abilities and family structures. We also try to break gender stereotypes wherever we can, and feature a lot of women in typically male-dominated job sectors, such as female construction workers."

Pok Pok Playroom will launch on May 20 for iPhone and iPad. After a 14-day free trial, you can subscribe for $4 a month, or $30 annually, with no in-app purchases or ads.

For more, check out the best kids' games for the iPad and the best kids' games on Apple Arcade.