New iOS text-bomb bug can crash your iPhone, but fix is said to be close

Angela Lang/CNET

Strings of texts crashing iPhones and iOS devices aren't new, and unfortunately, a new one has appeared in 2020. After several bugs annoyed iOS users last decade, a new string of text using Sindhi characters has seemingly been discovered that, when sent a notification with it on an iOS device, will cause it to freeze requiring a hard reset to return it to normal.

Whereas a few of prior text bugs were spread largely through the Messages app, as detailed in a Twitter video by popular YouTuber EverythingApplePro this bug can take down an iOS device by just being sent a notification with the particular characters inside.

As he demonstrated the effects of the bug his video, EverythingApplePro says that posting the text on Twitter inadvertently took down "several hundred peoples' phones," showing its reach beyond messaging apps.

The craziest iOS crash text bug 💀 pic.twitter.com/29LJPb67WP — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) April 23, 2020

Similar texting strings, also known as "text-bombs," were found in 2018, 2017 and 2015 where they also crashed iPhones and iOS devices when viewed.

If you are sent this text, or come across it on social media, EverythingApplePro says that by holding volume up, then volume down then the side button will hard reset your iPhone and turn it back to normal.

The good news, as 9to5Mac notes, is that Apple's forthcoming iOS 13.4.5 is reportedly not impacted by this bug. That update is currently in beta and could be released soon. The iPhone-maker may similarly release a smaller interim update just to fix the issue.

Those worried can also turn off notifications to help mitigate the risks of being hit.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.