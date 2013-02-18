New HTC One hasn't debuted yet and already has a clone

GizChina

HTC's anticipated flagship phone, reportedly dubbed the HTC One, won't be officially revealed until tomorrow, but it's already been cloned.

GizChina reports that the GooPhone One is based on the HTC One (also known by the code name M7) and was being shown off in renderings a few days before the HTC media event.

GooPhone is well known in China for producing remarkably similar knock-offs of popular smartphones and made headlines last year when it threatened to sue Apple over the iPhone 5 design patents in China.

The speed with which GooPhone manages to clone hardware seems to get more impressive with each release. Last fall, its version of the iPad Mini was revealed shortly after the smaller slate was announced by Apple, and this time around it's shoved its version of a flagship phone out into the ether before HTC has even confirmed the existence of such a clone-worthy device.

No specs have been released for the GooPhone One yet, but it appears that it will either be a dual sim or world band phone. GizChina speculates it may come with 1 GB of RAM and a quad-core processor.

No word yet on pricing for the GooPhone or if the company is planning any frivolous lawsuits against HTC.