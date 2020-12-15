New Guardians of the Galaxy comic shows Star-Lord as bisexual

Marvel Studios

Apparently, Gamora isn't Star-Lord's only true love. Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) is shown in a polyamorous bisexual relationship in issue #9 of the Guardians of the Galaxy comic in a story called "I Shall Make You a Star-Lord."

The new Guardians of the Galaxy comic shows Quill spending almost 150 years in a strange world called Morinus. There, he befriends, and then after 12 years, has a romantic polyamorous relationship with, two female and male humanoids named Aradia and Mors, according to EW on Monday.

In the Marvel comic, written by Al Ewing, the three characters are then shown in a bath together. "It's been over a decade," Quill says to the pair. "Time to accept the truth ... Morinus is my home. You're my home."

Marvel comics

While the comic story definitely shows a new side to Quill, that doesn't necessarily mean fans will end up seeing his bisexuality portrayed by Chris Pratt in the upcoming James Gunn-directed movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the previous Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers films, Quill's heart belongs to female assassin and Thanos' adopted daughter Gamora, played by Zoe Saldana.

This isn't the first Marvel character to be part of the LGBTQ community in comics. Thor: Ragnarok character Valkyrie -- played by Tessa Thompson in the Thor and Avengers movies -- is a bisexual woman in the comics, and will also be portrayed as bisexual on screen in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie.