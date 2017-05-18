Today at Google I/O, the company's developer conference, it was announced that the Asus Zenfone AR will be available this summer.
Technical Program Lead Johnny Lee made the announcement as part of a developer session on Google VR/AR. The ZenFone AR will be available on Verizon starting this summer.
For those keeping track, the Asus ZenFone AR is unique because it works with Google's Daydream View VR headset and apps, but it also can run augmented reality apps through Google Tango. The later allows the use of apps for Gap, Lowe's, YouTube, Netflix and Street View that let you try on clothes or navigate a big box retail store to find exactly what you need.
We are definitely excited to get our hands on the Asus ZenFone AR to test it. There was no word on pricing.
For more about Google I/O and other announcements check out all of our coverage.
Google I/O 2017
All the news from the annual Google I/O event, including the latest on Android.
-
May 18New Google Tango phone lets you try on digital clothes
-
May 18Google's selfie stick AR is a great idea
-
May 18Google finally ditches its ugly, blob emoji
-
May 18Google's got VR, but next it's diving into AR