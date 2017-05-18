1:35 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Today at Google I/O, the company's developer conference, it was announced that the Asus Zenfone AR will be available this summer.

Technical Program Lead Johnny Lee made the announcement as part of a developer session on Google VR/AR. The ZenFone AR will be available on Verizon starting this summer.

For those keeping track, the Asus ZenFone AR is unique because it works with Google's Daydream View VR headset and apps, but it also can run augmented reality apps through Google Tango. The later allows the use of apps for Gap, Lowe's, YouTube, Netflix and Street View that let you try on clothes or navigate a big box retail store to find exactly what you need.

We are definitely excited to get our hands on the Asus ZenFone AR to test it. There was no word on pricing.

