This could be Google's next smart speaker

Telecommunications Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan

It looks as though Google is set to release an entirely new smart speaker this year. We got a new Nest Mini last year, with sound improvement and other incremental updates. As reported by Android Police Thursday, photos of Google's next Nest-branded smart speaker are floating now around the internet.

The newest device recently went through the FCC with the name GXCA6, but the filing doesn't have many details. We're also expecting an Android TV dongle from Google this year, reportedly codenamed Sabrina. But this doesn't appear to be it.

The speaker in question has also been documented with a Japanese regulator, spotted by Android TV Guide on Twitter, and that database offers a few more hints at just what we might be getting.

Recently certified by the FCC, here is our first look at GXCA6, the new @Google Nest Speaker, replacing the original Google Home. 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ltp1quPFqc — Android TV Guide (@androidtv_rumor) July 9, 2020

The speaker is referred to as an "interactive media streaming device," which sounds like a fancy name for smart speaker. Included file photos show it has the familiar fabric covering of past speakers, but a much different profile. This fabric wraps all the way around the device, suggesting that it might stand vertically when in use. A photo beside a ruler indicates that the speaker is about 8.7 inches (220mm) long, making it quite tall for the smart speaker line and about 5.9 inches (150mm) wide.

Documentation also confirms that there will be Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, and a 30-watt DC power supply. There's still no apparent USB-C port or aux input. Other features are familiar, like the silicone base and the G logo halfway up the back of the speaker. A mute switch is also visible in the photos.

Telecommunications Bureau of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, Japan

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's been four years since the first Google Home smart speaker, and we've seen several since then, including the Home Mini, Nest Mini and Home Max, as well as the emergence of smart displays such as the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max.

Google this year canceled its annual I/O developer conference, typically held in May. Perhaps we'll get confirmation of the new speaker with an official announcement in the fall.