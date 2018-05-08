New Google News taps AI for better personalization

James Martin/CNET

Google on Tuesday revealed a revamped Google News app, using artificial intelligence to surface quality sources and personalized stories.

"News is core to our mission," Google CEO Sundar Pichai told the crowd at the Google I/O developer conference. "Alt times like this it's more important than ever to support quality journalism. It's foundational to how democracies work."

For readers, the new app could help them find reliable information more easily and help cut down on misinformation spreading through Google.

Google News has become an important tool for publishers to bring in readers, so a revamped destination could help them draw in even more eyeballs. However, relying too much on Google for traffic could harm publishers, as has happened for media companies that relied on Facebook for clicks only to have the social network deemphasize news stories in its newsfeed.

Also, Google and Facebook now control most of the digital ad spending in the US, making them competitors with publishers for ad dollars.

The new service will start rolling out on Google's Android, Apple's iOS and the web starting today and become available in 127 countries by next week.

The new Google News will scan the millions of articles, videos, podcasts and comments across the web and assembles key things you'll want to know about, said Google's Trystan Upstill. There won't be any need to give the app your personalized information; it will be able to assemble the stories you want right out of the box and improve its selection the more you use it.

"Our AI constantly reads the firehose of the web for you," he added.

Also, a new feature called "full coverage" will bring together tweets, a timeline, fact-checks, analysis and other content from a variety of sources to give people a fuller perspective of the news and, presumably, reduce the echo chamber often created by curated newsfeeds and news apps. To that point, Upstill said the full coverage section will include the same information for all users and won't be personalized.

A newsstand section will let users follow or subscribe to publications, with the help of Subscribe with Google, a new feature that's rolling out in the coming weeks. Subscribe with Google will allow people to sign up for paid newspapers and magazines without having to fill out a form or punch in payment information, instead simply logging in and paying using their Google sign-in information. That feature could please publishers, especially if it helps bring in more subscribers.

Ad Age last week reported that a new Google News was on the way and would incorporate elements of the digital magazine Newsstand app and YouTube.

