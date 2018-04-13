New Gmail update said to add self-destructing email you can't print or forward

Enlarge Image Google

A few days ago we reported on how Gmail was about to get a big makeover.

"We're working on some major updates to Gmail (they're still in draft phase)," a Google representative said in an email. "We need a bit more time to compose ourselves, so can't share anything yet -- archive this for now, and we'll let you know when it's time to hit send."

Well, word has slipped out about a couple of key new features that are reportedly coming soon to Google's widely used email platform.

One is called "confidential mode." According to The Verge, it allows you to limit what recipients can do with the emails you send, preventing them from being forwarded, downloaded or printed.

The other is even more intriguing: TechCrunch is reporting that Google is testing "self-destructing" emails that disappear after a set period of time.

The new features are expected to be officially unveiled at Google I/O 2018, the company's developer conference that runs May 8-10.

Google didn't immediately respond to our request for comment.